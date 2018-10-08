ST. CLOUD -- Two men are jailed on gun-related charges after an incident at the St. Cloud Walmart Sunday.

St. Cloud Police say around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart in the 3600 block of 2nd Street South on a gun complaint. When they arrived, they found two men inside the store who had been in an altercation, which led to one of them pulling his handgun on the other.

Police identified the men as 60-year-old Mark Gibbs of Luverne, and 50-year-old Richard Waagen of Randall. According to the police, Gibbs was shopping, when he got a call from his daughter who said Waagen had confronted her while she was parked outside, for having parked in a no-parking zone. Gibbs confronted Waagen after finding him in the store.

Police say Waagen drew his handgun and pointed it at Gibbs. Waagen does have a permit to carry. A 21-year-old Walmart employee put himself between the two men after Waagen lowered his weapon, but kept it pointed in the general direction of Gibbs. After police arrested both men, they found Gibbs also had a loaded handgun, which he hid in a garbage can in the bathroom.

Waagen was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree assault with a firearm, and Gibbs was arrested on threats of violence, disorderly conduct, negligent storage of a firearm and carrying a handgun without a permit.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident.