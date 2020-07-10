St. Cloud Man Charged With Selling Methamphetamine

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces several drug charges after an undercover informant allegedly bought methamphetamine from him four times between early February and late June.

Thirty-five-year-old Sami Zakaria Abdullahi is charged with 3rd-degree drug sales, 1st-degree drug sales and felony drug possession.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, an informant told members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force that they could buy methamphetamine from Abdullahi.

A number of drug deals were conducted over the next several months where the informant allegedly bought various amounts of methamphetamine.

According to the charges, Abdullahi was confronted in a traffic stop on March 2nd. Officers say they found a small amount of meth in the car and cash with serial numbers matching the money used in the undercover buy.

Police then used a search warrant at Abdullahi's home on July 8th. Court records show officers found drug paraphernalia in the home with methamphetamine residue and nearly 233 grams of marijuana.