Waite Park Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Meth

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man has pleaded guilty to felony drug charges after selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant and having a large amount of meth at his home.

Fifty-four-year-old Eric Robertson has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree drug sales of more than 17 grams within a 90-day period and 1st-degree drug possession for having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

A number of other drug charges were dismissed as part of the guilty pleas.

Robertson sold meth to undercover officers twice in May 2018 and a search warrant the following month uncovered several packages of meth at Robertson's home.

Robertson will be sentenced in January.

