Waite Park Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Meth
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man has pleaded guilty to felony drug charges after selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant and having a large amount of meth at his home.
Fifty-four-year-old Eric Robertson has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree drug sales of more than 17 grams within a 90-day period and 1st-degree drug possession for having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
A number of other drug charges were dismissed as part of the guilty pleas.
Robertson sold meth to undercover officers twice in May 2018 and a search warrant the following month uncovered several packages of meth at Robertson's home.
Robertson will be sentenced in January.
