Authorities Arrest Former Waite Park Man Wanted on Drug Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A man wanted for selling methamphetamine in the St. Cloud area has been found and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Robert Burrow in late 2019 after authorities couldn't locate his whereabouts. A criminal complaint filed in 2019 lists his address as an apartment in Waite Park, but the Stearns County Jail log indicates he had been living in Marengo, Illinois.

Records show a confidential informant bought meth from Burrow on two separate occasions last year leading to a charge of felony 2nd-degree drug sales.

Burrow made his first court appearance Monday and is due back in court on December 7th.