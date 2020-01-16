Waite Park Drug Dealer Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man has been sentenced on felony drug charges after selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant and having a large amount of meth at his home.

Fifty-five-year-old Eric Robertson was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison. He gets credit for having already served a year-and-a-half in the county jail.

Robertson pleaded guilty last October to 1st-degree drug sales of more than 17 grams within a 90-day period and 1st-degree drug possession for having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. A number of other drug charges were dismissed as part of the guilty pleas.

Robertson sold meth to undercover officers twice in May 2018 and a search warrant the following month uncovered several packages of meth at Robertson's home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app