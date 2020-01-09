St. Cloud Woman Sentenced for Selling Heroin

Stearns County Jail photo

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman has been given a stayed sentence of six years in prison after admitting to selling heroin to an undercover informant twice in July 2018. Thirty-two-year-old Lacy Aronson will also serve 300 days of work release through the Stearns County Jail.

Aronson pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree drug sales in October.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force began investigating the wholesale distribution of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine by the Black P-Stone gang in 2018. Several undercover buys and a home search led to the arrest of 27-year-old Jevonte Burson, Aronson and 26-year-old Lakeya Johnson.

Burson's case is still moving through the court system and charges against Johnson have been dismissed.

