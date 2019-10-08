St. Cloud Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Heroin

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman has admitted to selling heroin to an undercover informant twice in July 2018. Thirty-year-old Lacy Aronson has pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree drug sales.

Jevonte Burson - Stearns County Jail photo

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force began investigating the wholesale distribution of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine by the Black P-Stone gang in 2018.

Several undercover buys and a home search led to the arrest of 24-year-old Jevonte Burson, Aronson and 25-year-old Lakeya Johnson.

Stearns County prosecutors will be arguing for just over six years in prison when Aronson is sentenced in January. Burson's case is still moving through the court system and charges against Johnson have been dismissed.

