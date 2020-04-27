Hillman Man Arrested in Connection With Drug Sale Investigation

HILLMAN -- A Hillman man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a several month drug sale investigation.

Authorities with The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force say 38-year-old Robert Virnig was suspected of selling large amounts of methamphetamine throughout central Minnesota.

On Friday, investigators used a search warrant at Viring's home in the 37000 block of Skyview Road in Hillman. Authorities say they found just over two pounds of meth, a small amount of cocaine, numerous controlled pills, a small indoor marijuana grow and other items associated with selling drugs.

Virnig was arrested and taken to the Morrison County jail awaiting charges.

Authorities say more arrests are expected in this case.