Ever wanted to own your own bar/restaurant? You've got the chance to take over a bar right here in Central Minnesota. The Cave, as it's known currently, is listed for sale and the new owners will get the bar and the trap shooting range out back.

According to the online listing from Edina Realty's Nora Job:

Amazing business opportunity at the intersection of Hwy 27 and County Rd 8 includes 2 bars (1 yearly and 1 seasonal), Trap Range on 6.11 acres. The interior bar area was remodeled during 2020 and some areas have new flooring. Successful annual events are Weekend Biker Bash, Trunk or Treat and Adult Easter Egg Hunt. Virtual Horse Racing is monthly and weekly events include Gun Club league, Bag league, Pool league, Meat Raffle, Wing Night, and Bingo. The possibilities are truly endless. The main building includes a living area of 2 bedrooms, one currently used as an office and the other as storage, private bath and a living room area also currently used as storage. Outbuildings included are Backyard Bar 26x40, 10x20 shed with overhead door, and a detached 24x36 Garage with 2 overhead doors. Backyard Bar has a new deck and tables and faces the Trap Range. This is a great opportunity to own a business that is well established and always busy.

I'm not sure what the story is behind the sale of the business, but it's created a unique opportunity for someone.

This sounds like the chance you've been waiting for to own and operate your own business.

The current listed price to call The Cave your own? $750,000.

You can see more pictures of the bar by heading to the online listing, here.

