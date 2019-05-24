Mudfest Returns to Hillman for Memorial Day Weekend

HILLMAN -- A down and dirty event is returning to central Minnesota this Memorial Day weekend. The bi-annual, four-day event Mudfest kicks off Friday in Hillman.

Car and truck drivers can get a little muddy in a variety of events including bog racing, bounty hole, dash for cash, and obstacle course. This year a beater car race has also been added to the lineup.

A total of $10,000 in prizes will be awarded to the first three places for each class in every event. There will be food, live music, and dress up theme nights.

The cost to camp at the event is $60 per person. Daily passes are available Saturday and Sunday for $20. Kids ages 12 and under are free.

Mudfest was started by the Rinkel family in the early 2000s. The event will be held again on Labor Day weekend.