St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Heroin

ST. CLOUD -- A gang member has pleaded guilty with selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in the St. Cloud area.

According to the criminal complaint 40-year-old Michael Brown of St. Cloud, was part of the Black P-Stone gang responsible for selling drugs that were brought into St. Cloud from other states.

Records show back in August, an undercover police officer made arrangements to meet Brown at a home in the 110 block of 4th Avenue South in St. Cloud and bought over 10 grams of heroin.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force then used a number of search warrants throughout the St. Cloud area where heroin was being sold, include Brown's home.

He will be sentenced on May 30th.