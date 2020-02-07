St. Joseph Man Pleads Guilty to Drugs and Weapons Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Joseph man facing drugs and weapons charges has pleaded guilty to some of the felony charges in exchange that others be dropped.

Twenty-six-year-old Jevonte Burson has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree drug sales, 2nd-degree drug sales and being a felon in possession of a gun. He also pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor fear-based domestic assault. A number of other drug and weapons charges will be dismissed at sentencing.

Burson was accused of selling heroin and cocaine as a member of the Black P-Stone gang in the spring and summer of 2018.

Police also used a search warrant in December 2019 at Burson's mother's house and discovered more than 100 grams of cocaine, 88-grams of heroin and more than six-and-a-half pounds of marijuana. Officers say they also found a .40-caliber handgun in a bag with Burson's belongings inside.

The search warrant was based on a tip from a woman who had a relationship with Burson and said she was being threatened by Burson.

The state sentencing guidelines call for a minimum of just over eight years behind bars for the crimes. Prosecutors will be arguing for more than 11 years in prison which is at the top of those guidelines.

According to the Stearns County Attorney's Office, Burson is being sent to prison now to start serving time ahead of his sentencing hearing on April 9th.

