Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Weapons Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A Minneapolis man accused of aggravated robbery and weapons charges has pleaded guilty to one of those charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Abdimalik Hassan Abi pleaded guilty to illegally having a gun or ammunition. As part of the plea agreement, charges of 1st and 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and a second count of illegally having a gun has been dropped.

Abi is prohibited from having any weapons or ammunition as a result of a 2017 conviction for a crime of violence in Hennepin County.

According to the criminal complaint A St. Cloud man was sitting in his car in the parking lot behind New York Gyro at 850 University Drive when another car pulled up behind him and blocked him in.

Abi walked up to the driver's side window with brass knuckles in hand and a handgun in his waistband. The victim said Abi demanded his cellphone and the code to unlock it. After the man turned over the phone, Abi left the scene.

Court records show police spotted Abi's car the following afternoon and made a traffic stop. Inside Abi's car, police say they found the victim's cellphone, brass knuckles, and 9mm ammunition.

He will be sentenced on October 18th.