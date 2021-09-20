California Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes Reaches Plea Deal

ST. CLOUD -- A California man charged with felony sex crimes involving a minor has agreed to a plea deal.

Twenty-one-year-old Lance Davenport Jr. of Tracy, California has pleaded guilty to possessing pornographic work while being a registered sex offender.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the plea agreement, charges of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and the use of a minor in a sexual performance have been dropped.

He will be sentenced on October 4th.

According to the criminal complaint, The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation in May involving a 13-year-old girl.

Court records show Davenport convinced the girl to send nude photos and videos of herself to him, was soliciting her to engage in sex acts, and sent a nude photo of himself to her.

Records show Davenport was also convicted in May of 2019 for possession of obscene matter in California.