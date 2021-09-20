California Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes Reaches Plea Deal

Stearns County Jail photo

ST. CLOUD -- A California man charged with felony sex crimes involving a minor has agreed to a plea deal.

Twenty-one-year-old Lance Davenport Jr. of Tracy, California has pleaded guilty to possessing pornographic work while being a registered sex offender.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the plea agreement, charges of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and the use of a minor in a sexual performance have been dropped.

He will be sentenced on October 4th.

According to the criminal complaint, The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation in May involving a 13-year-old girl.

Court records show Davenport convinced the girl to send nude photos and videos of herself to him, was soliciting her to engage in sex acts, and sent a nude photo of himself to her.

Records show Davenport was also convicted in May of 2019 for possession of obscene matter in California.

 

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

Filed Under: plea agreement, Sex Crimes, stearns county courthouse
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top