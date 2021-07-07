California Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- A California man is charged in Stearns County with felony sex crimes involving a minor.

Twenty-one-year-old Lance Davenport Jr. of Tracy, California is charged with the use of a minor in a sexual performance, possessing pornographic work while being a registered sex offender, and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation in May involving a 13-year-old girl.

Officers learned that Davenport convinced the girl to send nude photos and videos of herself to him, was soliciting her to engage in sex acts, and sent a nude photo of himself to her.

Davenport, who was convicted in May of 2019 for possession of obscene matter in California, was booked into the Stearns County Jail Tuesday.

