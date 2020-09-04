Predatory Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A predatory sex offender is moving to St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says 30-year-old Eric Terhaar will be moving into a residence in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on September 14th.

Terhaar was found guilty of engaging in sexual contact toward two known, female children. They say Terhaar used his significant relationship to gain unmonitored access to the girls and used manipulation and coercion in an attempt to maintain control.

He has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

In lieu of a public hearing, the police department will be posting an informational video regarding Terhaar on their public access television station on September 11th.