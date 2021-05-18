Level Three Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A level three predatory offender is moving to St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says 59-year-old Dwaine Smith is moving to a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Tuesday.

Authorities say Smith was found guilty of sexual contact and conduct with boys that were known to him including touching, penetration, and exposure. Officials say Smith used a position of authority and bribes to gain compliance.

He has served his time and is not wanted by police.

St. Cloud Police say a community notification video will be available this week on their website: https://www.ci.stcloud.mn.us/694/Police

Get our free mobile app