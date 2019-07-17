Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves To St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to St. Cloud.

Forty-six-year-old Maceo Williams moved into the 800 Block of 34th Avenue North last week.

Williams has a history of sexual contact with adult women and has served his sentence. He is now beginning the process to transition back into the community.

A community notification meeting will be held in the St. Cloud Police Department Training Room A starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

If you have any questions or concerns you're asked to contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department 320-345-4148.