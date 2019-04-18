Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to St. Cloud.

Thirty-year-old Devito Lenow will move to a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Street North in St. Cloud on April 29th.

Police say Lenow has a history of sexual conduct and contact with children. He has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

If you have any questions or concerns you're asked to contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4148.