Level Three Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A level three predatory offender is moving to St. Cloud.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Duncan will be moving into a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on February, 18th.

Duncan was found guilty of having sex with a minor on several occasions. He has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be holding a community notification meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

If you have any questions or concerns you're asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department Community Crime Impact Team at 320-345-4148.

