Level Three Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

(Photo: St. Cloud Police)

ST. CLOUD -- A level three predatory offender is moving to St. Cloud.

Twenty-five-year-old Cody Duncan will be moving into a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on February, 18th.

Duncan was found guilty of having sex with a minor on several occasions. He has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be holding a community notification meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday.

If you have any questions or concerns you're asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department Community Crime Impact Team at 320-345-4148.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: predatory offender, sex offender, St. Cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top