California Man Charged in Stearns County Sentenced to Prison

ST. CLOUD -- A California man charged in Stearns County has been sentenced to prison.

A Stearns County Judge has sentenced 21-year-old Lance Davenport Jr. of Tracy, California to just under 5-years in prison. He pleaded guilty last month to possessing pornographic work while being a registered sex offender.

Davenport will get credit for 109 days already served in the Stearns County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, The Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began an investigation in May involving a 13-year-old girl.

Court records show Davenport convinced the girl to send nude photos and videos of herself to him, was soliciting her to engage in sex acts, and sent a nude photo of himself to her.

Records show Davenport was also convicted in May of 2019 for possession of obscene matter in California.