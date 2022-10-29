Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Weapon and Drug Related Charges

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced on drugs and weapons charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Brian Silva has been sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a machine gun.

Court records show Silva had multiple warrants out for his arrest when officers tracked him to a Bloomington hotel in June 2021. According to the documents, officers placed spokes behind his car tires and waited. Officials say Silva later backed up his car, punctured his tires, and then ran away from officers on foot.

According to the documents, Silva discarded a bag containing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and an unloaded 9mm handgun with an auto sear before surrendering to police.

Records show Silva was also arrested in July 2021 by federal agents in Arizona with fentanyl pills and more than $1,500 in cash.

Back in June, Silva pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a machine gun and one count of intent to distribute fentanyl.

