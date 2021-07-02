St. Cloud Man Reaches Plea Agreement In Sexual Abuse Case

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man accused to sexually abusing two young girls has agreed to a plea agreement.

Get our free mobile app

Sixty-four-year-old Michael Mills has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16-years-old and a significant relationship.

As part of the plea agreement two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old have been dropped. He will be sentenced on September 17th.

According to the criminal complaint, police began investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving a child in the fall of 2018. The girl, who was 13-year-old at the time, reported Mills had sexually abused her when she was in the 2nd grade and while he was babysitting her.

Records show another girl had also reported Mills had sexually abused her months earlier, when she was between five and seven-years-old.

According to the complaint, the girls reported Mills would touch their private parts under their underwear.

Records show Mills admitted to police he sexually touched one of the victims but denied sexually touching the other victim.