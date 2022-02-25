Century In St. Cloud: The Prominent Features of the Courthouse

ST. CLOUD -- One hundred years ago construction was underway on the Stearns County Courthouse.

Stearns History Museum Archivist Steve Penick says one of the most distinguishing features incorporated into that building was its dome top.

You see that yellow terra cotta dome. If you drive up at night it's lit.

He says, during that time, other city and county government buildings had domes but not to that size.

As for the clocks on the outside of the building, Penick says for that time period it wasn't all that unusual.

During that World War I period, in Cold Spring for example I can think of a church that had a clock. I kind of think of it a little bit as a community thing for pedestrians walking downtown.

Penick says the clocks used to also have bells that would chime every 15 minutes. He says he's not sure what happened to them, or when they stopped ringing, but he believes some of the bells might have been moved over to St. Mary's Cathedral.

Other features on the outside of the building include the six large granite columns and the courthouse plaza.

It is a stately building to this day including the grand staircase inside.

If people like looking at a little bit of accent wood, with marble as the most distinct feature. When you go up the grand staircase, you can either go left or right, there's a large mural in the center that was done by a St. Paul artist.

Penick says there was a major restoration of the building in 1991, but the commissioners at the time made sure to keep the character of the public places as much as they could. However, Penick says because it is still a working government building it has had to be modernized over the years.

The Stearns History Museum doesn't have a lot of interior photos of the building, partly because of security reasons.

