St. Paul Woman Faces Drug, Weapon Charges in Sherburne County

BECKER -- A St. Paul woman faces drug and weapon charges following an arrest in Becker early Friday morning.

Police Chief Brent Baloun says an officer was making a traffic stop at about 1:00 a.m. after seeing a vehicle speeding through town.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Shalayah Jacox . Baloun says Jacox had a suspended license and an active warrant for her arrest in Ramsey County for 4th Degree Assault.

Police search the vehicle and found methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, a pistol and a rifle. Police learned the pistol was stolen out of Texas and that Jacox was a convicted felon and not allowed to have a weapon.

She was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail.

Jacox faces charges of a Felon in possession of a gun, possession of a controlled substance, driving after suspension and other related crimes.