VOTF Arrests Foley Man on Gun Charges

FOLEY -- The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in Foley. The task force was investigating tips that a man who is prohibited from having a gun was believed to have weapons in the home.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Grant Saxon at the home.

Police say they found two handguns and ammunition, more than a half-pound of marijuana, 100 pills of Xanax and a small amount of marijuana wax.

Saxon was booked into the Stearns County Jail on an arrest warrant and will ultimately be transferred to the Benton County Jail to face charges of drug possession and two counts of being an ineligible person in possession of a gun.