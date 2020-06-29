St. Cloud Man Arrested on Gun Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces weapons charges after a traffic stop turned up a loaded handgun. Twenty-seven-year-old Aaron Carter is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Police responded to a driving complaint just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday in the area near Highway 10 and 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

The officer said he made a traffic stop after the driver rolled through a stop sign. Records show the officer noted Carter showed signs of impairment including bloodshot/watery eyes and slurred speech. The officer also spotted what appeared to be the barrel of a handgun on the floorboard beneath Carter's leg.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a .38-caliber semiautomatic handgun with a loaded clip. Carter denied knowledge of the gun.

Carter was booked into the Stearns County Jail on suspicion of felony gun possession.

Records show Carter has an aggravated robbery conviction from 2011 which prohibits him from having a gun or ammunition.