Willmar Man Sentenced on Several Weapons Charges

WILLMAR -- A Willmar man faces 36 months in prison after a federal judge sentenced 46-year-old Chad Monson on several weapons charges.

Monson pleaded guilty in August after authorities searched his home in January. They found narcotics 16 guns and a large amount of ammunition. In February, officers searched a utility building near Monson's home.

There they found 10 machine guns, two of them with destroyed serial numbers, along with three pipe bombs and three unregistered silencers. As part of his plea, Monson forfeited 12 guns, the pipe bombs and silencers.

Monson will serve 36 months, and three years of supervised release.