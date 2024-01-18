In a state that boasts the most golfers per capita in the US, you'd think Minnesota would be home to some VERY nice golf courses and clubs. Well, Minnesota does indeed have some VERY nice courses and clubs, but one soon-to-be-built golf club is asking 6 figures for membership right now, and that membership rate just doubled to $200,000!

The golf club, which is called The Tepetonka Club, is being built in Willmar right now and is expected to open in July 2025. Right now members can join for the low, low price of $200,000. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that the course will be designed by an Australian golf course builder, as well as input from CBS' Jim Nantz.

The 18-hole course will be designed by the renowned Australian golf architecture firm OCM Golf. The site will also feature a nine-hole, par-three course which will be named Hog Heaven from OCM with design consulting by Jim Nantz, the sports commentator who has covered the PGA, NFL and NCAA for CBS and the British Open for the BBC.

The course is being pitched to a niche set of golfers who have an affinity to play destination golf. Haugejorde compared the concept to clubs like Ballyneal in Colorado and Sand Hills in Nebraska.

On top of the 200,000 membership price, another membership opportunity gives the purchaser a set number of golf days to use per year.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported that both forms of membership don't include the use of "caddies, alcohol, dinner, lodging and merchandise." So that $200,000 will just go towards...gulp...golf.

Who can afford that?

