St. Cloud Man Faces Gun Charge After Shooting Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony gun charge after allegedly firing shots at another man Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Aaron Carter is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun or ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue North and 10th Street North just after 4:30 p.m. The witnesses described seeing a black vehicle and a silver SUV in the area.

Officers met with a woman who said she and her two passengers were parked along 12th Avenue when Carter drove by in the silver SUV and fired shots through his passenger window.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The woman said one of her passengers and Carter were possibly looking to meet up to fight.

Police later found a silver SUV registered to Carter's girlfriend and a shirt matching the description by the witnesses. Records do not indicate whether a gun was found, but 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Carter's girlfriend allegedly told police that Carter had taken her vehicle just before the time of the shooting incident.

Carter is prohibited from having a gun or ammunition stemming from an aggravated robbery conviction in 2011.