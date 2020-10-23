Man Charged With Shooting at Two St. Cloud Homes Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have charged a man believed to be involved in two shooting incidents in St. Cloud earlier this week. Eighteen-year-old Jeremiah Torke is charged with two counts of committing a drive-by shooting for the incidents Monday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1500 block of 2nd Street North just after 6:30 a.m. on a gunshots complaint. Officers met with a man who said several shots were fired at the home.

Police found seven bullet holes in the home's siding and a bullet hole in a car window along with several spent shell casings.

Moments later, police responded to another shooting complaint in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South. Officers met with a woman who was the mother of the first victim. Police found two bullet holes in the woman's siding and two more in a parked car and more shell casings.

The first victim showed police a Facebook profile belonging to Torke and indicated he was likely the shooter.

Police say Torke and another man were robbed in a drug deal at the 2nd Street North residence. A witness indicated Torke said he'd return and shoot up his place and his mother's place. Records show the witness said Torke shot at both homes to send a message.

Torke is currently awaiting sentencing on 1st-degree assault in Kandyohi County. In that case, police say Torke shot another man in the stomach during an altercation.