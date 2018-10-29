Police: Report of Gunshot at SCSU Unfounded

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police responded to the student union on the campus of St. Cloud State University early Sunday after a report of a possible gunshot.

An officer was flagged down just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday and told of a possible gun being fired at an event at the Atwood Center. Police arrived to find large groups of people leaving quickly.

Officers met with campus security who said they didn't hear or see any gunshots but said there was a brief fight or physical altercation.

Police say no injuries were reported and no one was arrested.

Based upon their investigation, police do not believe there was a gunshot or any weapons at the event.