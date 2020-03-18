Man Charged With Firing Gunshots in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A man faces a felony weapons charge after he allegedly fired several gunshots in downtown St. Cloud earlier this month.

Thirty-two-year-old Carl Salters Jr. is accused of firing the shots at two men he had an argument with inside the Red Carpet bar.

A St. Cloud Police officer was patrolling downtown St. Cloud around 1:30 a.m. on March 1st when he heard gunshots near the Centre Square parking ramp.

Responding officers found six spent shell casings from a 9-millimeter gun and a bullet hole in a nearby car which was unoccupied. Through surveillance video and interviews with witnesses, police were able to determine Salters was the triggerman.

It does not appear anyone was hurt.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app