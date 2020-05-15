Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Bullet Holes in Home

ST. ROSA -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint where bullet holes were found in a house north of Freeport.

Deputies got a call on the morning of Saturday, May 9th on a gunshots complaint.

Between the homeowners and investigators, they discovered five bullet holes in the exterior of the home and possible bullet fragments in the kitchen.

The homeowners heard loud noises around 1:00 a.m. but didn't discover an issue until just after 6:00 a.m.

Investigators located nine shell casings approximately 270 feet from the home in rural Millwood Township.

No one was hurt and the sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information on the case to give them a call at (320) 251-4240.