St. Cloud Police Investigating Gunshots on West St. Germain St.

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen a drive-by shooting along West St. Germain Street Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatch received calls shortly after 12:00 p.m. that multiple gunshots were being fired involving two vehicles in the 2900 block of West St. Germain Street.

Officers arrived on scene and were unable to find either vehicle. However, there was evidence found at the scene indicating shots had been fired from one vehicle toward another. No one has reported any injuries and there was no damage found at the scene.

The St. Cloud Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the analysis of the incident and it does not appear random. If anyone has information on the incident, they're asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301.