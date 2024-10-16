St. Joseph Fall Clean Up, Appliance Collection on Saturday

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph residents this is your weekend to get rid of some of your junk.

Residents who participate in the city's garbage collection program are able to place additional junk along the curb at no additional charge. You must have it out by the curb by 6:00 a.m. this Saturday. You are limited to an area of six feet by six feet.

Some items not accepted include appliances, electronics, tires, pollutants, yard waste, construction waste, computer monitors, and televisions.

However, there is also an appliance and electronic collection taking place on Saturday morning at the St. Joseph Public Works Facility at 1855 Elm Street East. There is a limit of two appliances or electronics per household. Be prepared to show your ID to confirm that you live in St. Joseph.

