St. Joseph Garage Burglarized, Deputies on Hunt for Thieves

ST. JOSEPH -- A garage was burglarized in St. Joseph Monday afternoon and now authorities are asking for your help in finding the thieves.

The incident happened sometime between 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at a residence in rural St. Joseph Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says the burglars forced their way through the attached garage door and door to the home. The thieves took two safes containing $200 in older quarters and 50 cent pieces, photos and papers containing the victim's personal information. Also, a silver serving set was taken.

Deputies say that the residence is vacant but the owner checks on it frequently.

If you have any information on the burglary call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is reminding you to write down serial numbers and take pictures of your high valued belongings. Also, cameras and alarms can deter thieves. It's not a bad idea to have a neighbor keep an eye on your home as well if you're planning on being away for an extended period of time.