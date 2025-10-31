ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf is busier than ever as it works to help families temporarily without SNAP benefits.

Coordinator Julie Gravgaard says the number of clients they serve has more than doubled in recent weeks.

We would take in about, I would say, seven households a day. We are up to probably 17 households a day now, and they are growing. I expect that number to go to even more than that.

Gravgaard says she's hoping donations will be able to keep up with demand, but they may have to cut back on some items.

We do make sure that people have things to clean their households, but we would probably not stock that anymore. Also, we would probably not stock baking items for people anymore.

The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf is only for St. Joseph residents. But, she says, they don't send anyone away empty-handed. They will give non-residents a box of food and refer them to their local food shelf for more assistance.

The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. But they also take appointments for other days via text message (478-213-2700) or through their Facebook page.

Anyone who wants to make a cash or food donation can do so in person or by mailing them a check.

St. Joseph Community Food Shelf

18 E Birch St

Saint Joseph, Minnesota 56374