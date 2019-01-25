St. Joseph Family To Appear On ‘Feud’ Monday Night

(PHOTO: Jenna Klein. From left: Savanna Bain, Brian Klein, Karen Klein, Jenna Klein, Erika Klein.)

Watching "Family Feud" is always a lot of fun. Now, can you imagine actually being contestants ON "Family Feud"? For one local family, that's exactly what happened, and you can watch it Monday night at 6:30!

The Klein family, all originally from St. Joseph, recently taped an episode of "Family Feud." After much anticipation, that episode will air Monday night on WUCW! In fact, the family is having a viewing party at La Casita in Waite Park starting at 5 pm. Stop by and join the fun!

Jenna Klein had this to say about their experience on the show:

We are all so incredibly grateful to have received this once in a lifetime opportunity, but what made it so special, was getting to experience it with my amazing family by my side!

Did the Klein family win? You'll have to tune in to find out!