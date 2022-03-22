St. Joseph Council Not Pursuing Food & Beverage Tax

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph will not be asking the Minnesota State Legislature for permission to assess a new food and beverage tax.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council decided not to pursue the tax option at this time.

Had they asked for approval from lawmakers it still would have needed to be voted on by the city residents before it could have been implemented.

Sartell residents voted down a proposed food and beverage tax for that city.

St. Cloud remains the only community in the metro area with a food and beverage tax, the one percent tax has been in place since 1987.