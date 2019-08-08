St. Joseph American Legion Celebrating 100 Years

ST. JOSEPH -- The American Legion in St. Joseph has a big birthday celebration this Saturday. The John Kuebelbeck Post 328 was chartered 100 years ago.

Current Commander Chuck Kern says their post is named after a St. Joseph resident who served in World War I.

John was someone who was born in St. Joseph. Prior to the start of World War I he had moved to Montana and then joined the military. He was later killed in France and is buried in Belgium.

The St. Joseph American Legion Community Day on Saturday starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Legion and runs until 6:00 p.m. The event includes a live auction, music, and dancing.

Kern says their club currently has about 245 members.