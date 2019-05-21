St. John’s University President to Step Down

COLLEGEVILLE -- The president of St. John's University has announced his retirement. Michael Hemesath will step down on August 1st.

He became the 13th president of St. John's on July 1st, 2012, and served as the first layperson to be appointed to a full presidential term at the university.

Board of Trustees Chair Dan McKeown says,

we came to a mutual decision for Michael to step down as president. He is planning on taking a well-deserved sabbatical in August. With that schedule, it makes sense to him and the university for him to end his term as president at that time.

The board will select an interim president while they look for a permanent replacement.