St. John’s University Names Interim President

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has named an interim president. The Board of Trustees has announced Eugene McAllister will fill that role.

Back in May Michael Hemesath announced he would be stepping down on August 1st, after seven years as president.

McAllister was the president of the University of Great Falls in Montana from 2003 to 2016. He also worked in government positions including stints as White House Special Assistant to the President.

The St. John's Board of Trustees will continue to lead the search for a permanent replacement as the 14th president of the school.