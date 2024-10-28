St. John’s Prep’s Nydeen Earns Coach Of The Year Honors

St. John&#8217;s Prep&#8217;s Nydeen Earns Coach Of The Year Honors

Paul Middlestaedt, St. John's Prep

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- An area coach has received coach of the year honors for their sport. St. John's Prep's Girls' Cross Country Coach Lance Nydeen has been named the Section 5A Girls' Head Coach of the Year.

St. John's Prep
Nydeen was honored after the team earned a trip to the state championship race. Coach Nydeen says this season is particularly memorable due to the enthusiasm and dedication of the team and they continue to work hard to improve and support each other. Nydeen has been a coach on numerous teams in his 35-year career including Nordic skiing and football.

St. John's Prep
At St. John's he has coached track and field and both the boys' and girls' cross-country teams. St. John's Prep will take part in the state cross-country meet on November 2nd at the University of Minnesota's Les Bolsted Golf Course.

