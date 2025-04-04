St. John’s Prep Establishes Endowed Chair in Theatre

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- St. John's Preparatory School has announced it has established the position of Endowed Chair in Theatre.

Brother Paul Vincent Niebauer will hold the position which they say is a milestone in its commitment to the performing arts.

The endowed chair is a result of the school's $10 million Prep Forward: Our Time Is Now campaign that launched a year ago.

St. John's Prep made the announcement of the new chair Thursday night at a reception prior to the performance of Disney's The Little Mermaid.

The endowed chair is unique for high schools and St. John's Prep says it establishes them as a leader in arts education.

For more than 25 years, Brother Paul Vincent Niebauer has been the head of St. John's Prep's theatre program.

St. John's Prep was founded in 1857. It enrolls nearly 300 students from 15 nations, a half dozen states, and 29 communities in Minnesota.

