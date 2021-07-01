St. John’s Loses a Distinguished Alum

St. John's University announced the passing of distinguished alumnae Al Eisele. Eisele passed June 29 in Falls Church, Virginia. He was a 1958 graduate of St. John's who left his mark on the University in a variety of ways. Eisele served Saint John's as a member of the University Board of Regents from 1988-97. He for many more years shared his expertise about government with Bennie/Johnnie students interning in Washington, D.C., to College of Saint Benedict/Saint John's University political science faculty and to SJU presidents.

Eisele received the 2003 Fr. Walter Reger Distinguished Alumnus Award. It’s the highest honor bestowed by the SJU Alumni Association for service to the Saint John’s community. Eisele served as the editor the Hill, a nonpartisan newspaper covering congress from 1994 until 2005.

SJU Vice President for Institutional Advancement Rob Culligan had the following to say about Eisele.

“Al Eisele was a quintessential Johnnie and a dedicated public servant,” “Even as he distinguished himself in his professional career as a great writer for The Hill, was the author of biographies, and press secretary for Vice President Walter Mondale, he continued to be deeply loyal to his alma mater throughout his life. “With his wide-ranging talents, Al worked with renowned journalists, politicians, business people and authors, but among his greatest pleasures was working with CSB/SJU students interns on the Washington, D.C., program. He served on the Saint John’s Board of Regents for nine years and was a deserving recipient of the Walter Reger Distinguished Alumnus Award. He will always be held in the highest esteem by the Saint John’s community,”

Other accomplishments in Eisele's life include serving as an officer in the U.S. Army and pitching 3 1/2 years with the Cleveland Indians organization.