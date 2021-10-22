St. John’s Dedicates Sculpture Garden

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University dedicated their new sculpture garden on Friday.

The Jon Hassler Sculpture Garden is right next to the Alcuin Library.

They commissioned the first peace for the garden in 2018, which was made by Richard Bresnahan, the Artist in Residence at St. John's. The piece is called Kura: Prophetic Messenger.

Kura means storage house and it's often been adapted by various religions as a sacred storage place. Originally, it was started out as agrarian seed storage for the preservation of seeds for farming communities throughout the Pacific Rim.

The sculpture was finished in September and features a large sealed vessel containing 182 different rare seeds, along with a more than 30 foot long scroll with the entire Rule of St. Benedict on it.

The vessel is suspended by a structure made from local black granite quarried at the same time as the granite that forms the walls of the St. Cloud Correctional Facility. It is the only sculpture commissioned specifically for the garden.

They are expecting to fill the rest of the space with pieces loaned from the Walker Art Center over the next year.

