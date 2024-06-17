St. Cloud’s Morris Swims at U.S. Olympic Trials

St. Cloud Cathedral gradate Christopher Morris swam at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis Sunday in the 200 meter men's freestyle. He did not qualify for the Olympic team in that event but he still has one more event to participate in. Morris will swim in the 100 meter freestyle Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Morris swam in heat 5 in lane 1 Sunday and finished 30th overall in the 200 meter freestyle ranking. His time was 1:48.77.

Chris is a junior swimmer for the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He and his teammates were the Big10 champions for the 200 free relay. He is also part of 2 University of Wisconsin team records and now has an individual record at the UW-Madison. Morris had already established 2 records while swimming for the University of Minnesota before transferring to Wisconsin.

Foley native Bryn Greenwaldt will participate at the U.S. women's swimming Olympic Trials Saturday June 22 in the 50 Free SCY in Indianapolis. Greenwaldt is a sophomore swimmer at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.