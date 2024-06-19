St. Cloud’s Morris Swims Again at Olympic Trials

St. Cloud Cathedral graduate Chris Morris finished 46th out of 66 competitors in the 100 meter freestyle event at the United States men's swimming/diving Olympic Trials Tuesday in Indianapolis. Morris also competed in the 200 meter freestyle event Sunday. He did not qualify for the Olympic team in either event. Morris' time in the 100 meter freestyle was 50.03.

Chris is a junior swimmer for the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He and his teammates were the Big10 champions for the 200 free relay. He is also part of 2 University of Wisconsin team records and now has an individual record at the UW-Madison. Morris had already established 2 records while swimming for the University of Minnesota before transferring to Wisconsin.

Foley native Bryn Greenwaldt will participate at the U.S. women's swimming Olympic Trials Saturday June 22 in the 50 Free SCY in Indianapolis. Greenwaldt is a sophomore swimmer at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.