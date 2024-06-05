St. Cloud Swimmer Participating at U.S. Olympic Trials

St. Cloud native and Cathedral graduate Christopher Morris will participate June 16 and 18 in Indianapolis at the United States Olympic trials. He qualified in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle events.

photo courtesy of Mary Kay Morris photo courtesy of Mary Kay Morris loading...

Chris is a junior swimmer for the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He and his teammates were the Big10 champions for the 200 free relay. He is also part of 2 University of Wisconsin team records and now has an individual record at the UW-Madison. Morris had already established 2 records while swimming for the University of Minnesota before transferring to Wisconsin.